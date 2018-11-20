Rome police seize mafia bling in villas

Media player
Rome police seize mafia bling in Casamonica villas
In a dawn raid 600 Rome police seized eight villas owned by the Casamonica clan.
Bulldozers are set to demolish the villas, built in breach of Italian law.
It was one of Rome's biggest-ever anti-mafia operations.
20 Nov 2018
