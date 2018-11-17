Thousands march in France over diesel tax

Media player
France fuel protest: Thousands march in yellow vests over diesel tax
A protester has died in an accident and there are also reports of injuries as demonstrators angry at rising fuel prices disrupt traffic across France.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country. More than 100 people have been injured and there have been dozens of arrests.
President Emmanuel Macron defended the tax on diesel, saying: "We have to tax fossil fuels more in order to fund our investments in renewable."
17 Nov 2018
