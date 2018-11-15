Brexit draft deal in 60 seconds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit draft agreement: What does the 585 page document say?

Adam Fleming has been up all night reading it - here's the Brexit agreement summarised in one minute(ish).

Too long? Here's a 30 second summary

Want more detail? Here's the document in two minutes

  • 15 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Brexit deal: Is everything decided?