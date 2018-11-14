Varadkar 'pleased' with draft Brexit deal

Video

The draft Brexit deal is a satisfactory outcome for the Republic of Ireland's national priorities, the Irish prime minister has said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was pleased that agreement has been reached between EU and UK negotiators on a draft withdrawal treaty.

"I want to acknowledge Prime Minister May’s integrity in honouring her promise to protect the peace process and Good Friday Agreement.

"She has been true to her word," the taoiseach said.