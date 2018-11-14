Irish MP highlights consent in parliament
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Irish MP Coppinger highlights consent in parliament

Ruth Coppinger, a TD (MP) in the Irish parliament, showed a lacy thong amid an outcry over a court case in which a jury was told about an alleged rape victim's underwear.

  • 14 Nov 2018
Go to next video: I sued the man who raped me