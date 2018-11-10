Merkel and Macron's tender moment

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Merkel and Macron share a tender moment at armistice commemorations
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron shared a tender moment as they unveiled a plaque to commemorate the signing of the armistice.
The German chancellor and French president held hands as they laid wreaths at a new plaque.
The inscription on the plaque recalls the "value of Franco-German co-operation in the service of Europe and peace".
10 Nov 2018
