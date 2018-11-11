'Who are we to put limits on God?'
Meet the women trying to break the Vatican glass ceiling

The role of women in the Catholic Church is being reassessed after a Synod held in October launched new proposals for churches and diocese across the world.

But women weren't allowed to vote in this Synod, and some are now not just asking for votes – they’re asking for shared ministry, or women’s ordination.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

