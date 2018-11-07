Dead acid victim's defiant message
The funeral is being held for a Ukrainian activist, who spoke out against corruption from her hospital bed before she died of injuries she suffered in an acid attack.

Kateryna Handzyuk, 33, suffered burns over 40% of her body and severe eye damage as a result of the assault on 31 July in the southern city of Kherson.

  • 07 Nov 2018