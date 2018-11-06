US Navy plane intercepted by Russian jet
US Navy plane intercepted by Russian jet over Black Sea

The US Navy has posted a video showing one of its planes being intercepted by a Russian jet in international airspace over the Black Sea.

It called the Russian SU-27 aircraft's interaction with its EP-3 Aries "irresponsible" and "unsafe" due to the "high speed pass".

But the Russian embassy in the US tweeted that its crew was "preventing a violation of Russian airspace and followed all necessary safety procedures".

