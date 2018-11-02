Fabled forest torn down in Italy

Media player
Italy's Stradivari forest torn down by winds
An estimated one million cubic metres of forest has been destroyed after strong winds lashed northern Italy.
There was severe damage to a forest at Val di Fiemme, where violin-maker Antonio Stradivari sourced the wood for his instruments.
