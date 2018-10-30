Media player
Angela Merkel's political challenges
Angela Merkel was once dubbed the Queen of Germany. These are three key moments from her political career.
She has announced she will not contest the leadership of her own party, and that this term as chancellor - her fourth - will also be her last.
30 Oct 2018
