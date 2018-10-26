Dead singer's record-breaking album sales

Video

French rocker Johnny Hallyday's final album Mon pays c'est l'amour was released this week and sold more than 780,000 copies.

That number, described by his record company as historic, tops even the US sales for the biggest album of 2018, Drake's Scorpion.

The singer died of cancer before it was finished but his widow added the final touches.

Fans queued outside record stores on the day of its release and it sold 300,000 copies on the first day alone.

