Flash floods kill six in southern Russia

Torrential rain and flash floods have hit the southern Russian region of Krasnodar since Wednesday.

The bodies of six people, including an elderly man and woman, have been found, and another woman remains missing after being swept away by strong currents.

Russia's emergency services struggled to get food and water to victims around the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, where the country hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Officials said they were "working in emergency mode" to battle the "ruthless elements", which brought two months' worth of rain in one day.