Rowing solo across the Atlantic aged 60
Video

Shirley Thompson is hoping to become the oldest woman to row solo across an ocean.

Remarkably, the 60-year-old had never rowed before this year.

She plans to leave from the Canary Islands in November and aims to arrive 3,000 miles away in the Caribbean three months later.

  • 28 Oct 2018
