Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rowing solo across the Atlantic aged 60
Shirley Thompson is hoping to become the oldest woman to row solo across an ocean.
Remarkably, the 60-year-old had never rowed before this year.
She plans to leave from the Canary Islands in November and aims to arrive 3,000 miles away in the Caribbean three months later.
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window