Joachim Ronneberg: Norwegian who stopped Nazis' nuclear plans dies
Norwegian resistance fighter Joachim Ronneberg led a team who sabotaged a Nazi nuclear facility in Norway in 1943.
He has died aged 99 - the last survivor of a raid believed to be one of the most important of World War Two.
The mission and daring escape was turned into a 1965 Hollywood movie, The Heroes of Telemark, starring Kirk Douglas.
22 Oct 2018
