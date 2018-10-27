Catalonia: Defending the republic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Catalonia: Fighting for different futures
It is one year since the leaders of Spain’s Catalonia region declared a republic, and were promptly slapped down by Madrid.
But separatists say support for their cause is only growing.
Filmed and produced by Patrick Jackson, BBC News, with the help of Spanish journalist Manuel Arenas
-
27 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window