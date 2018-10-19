Youths needed for special effects jobs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Special effects experts say young people needed in the industry
It is one of the UK's most exciting and fastest growing industries.
It also employs more than 10,000 people.
Now the industry creating special effects for film and TV is encouraging young people in Northern Ireland to think about it as a career.
Schoolchildren attending an event organised by Into Film, an educational charity, at Ormeau Baths in Belfast had the chance to get advice from some special effects experts.
-
19 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45922221/special-effects-experts-say-young-people-needed-in-the-industryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window