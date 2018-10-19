Media player
Rockslide in French Alps forces villagers to hire helicopter
A rockslide in the French Alps left two villages cut off in April, with their only road destroyed.
Now residents in Beroulf and Sainte Sabine have employed the help of a helicopter to provide food and fuel.
They have also used it to be reunited with their cars.
Two thirds of the 3,000 euro cost was born by the locals clubbing together, with the remainder paid for by the local authorities.
A new road should be finished by the spring.
19 Oct 2018
