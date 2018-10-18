Catalan vote: 'An expression of urgency'

Video

Catalan President Quim Torra recently threatened to withdraw his party’s support for the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a move that would see him lose his majority.

Ernest Maragall the Minister of Foreign Action in the Catalan region told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur the threat "was an expression of urgency".

His comments come a year after Catalonia voted for independence in a referendum deemed to be illegal by the Spanish courts.

