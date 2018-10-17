Emergency crews respond to Crimea attack
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crimea attack: Emergency services tend to injured

Dozens of people have been wounded after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on the grounds of the Kerch Polytechnic college in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Victims were taken to nearby hospitals and four military planes were ready to evacuate the wounded if necessary, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

  • 17 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Controversial Russia-Crimea bridge opens