Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is the EU really united over Brexit?
Theresa May is attending an EU summit on Wednesday as the UK and EU try to negotiate a deal over Brexit.
The BBC's Europe editor Katya Adler looks at the reasons why the EU has been united in their position on Brexit, despite disunity among member states on topics like migration and the eurozone.
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window