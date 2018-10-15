Deadly flash floods hit France
Deadly flash floods hit south-west's France Aube region

Several people have been killed after heavy rainfall hit south-west France.

Flash floods hit the Aube region, leaving some stranded by rising floodwaters.

Residents have been advised to stay at home with water levels forecast to rise.

