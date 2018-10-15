Deadly flash floods hit France

Media player
Deadly flash floods hit south-west's France Aube region
Several people have been killed after heavy rainfall hit south-west France.
Flash floods hit the Aube region, leaving some stranded by rising floodwaters.
Residents have been advised to stay at home with water levels forecast to rise.
15 Oct 2018
