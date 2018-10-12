'You get to a shipwreck as it's happening'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
On board the 'last' migrant rescue boat
Astral is one of the last NGO-run rescue boats in the Mediterranean.
It says it's saved 25,000 lives in this area.
Italy, by closing its ports and accusing NGOs of being 'migrant taxis', has made its work harder.
Italy says its measures have cut migrant traffic by 80%.
A BBC team travelled with the Astral for eight days.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window