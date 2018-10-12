The impact of #MeToo in Georgia
Video

#MeToo is reaching Georgia

TV host Tatia Samkharadze used to present The Voice in Georgia.

But her career ended when she became the first woman in the country to sue her boss for sexual harassment.

Video edited by Ellen Tsang.

