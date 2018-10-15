Is tourism killing Venice?
The Venetians trying to reclaim Venice

There are more tourists and fewer residents in the historic city of Venice.

The city known as the “Queen of the Adriatic” has lost more than half its population in the past 50 years.

The Venetians who remain are trying to find ways to reclaim their city.

Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

  • 15 Oct 2018
