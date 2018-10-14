Puffin patrol: The children saving Iceland's pufflings
Puffin patrol: The children saving Iceland's pufflings

Puffins are now an endangered species, and important populations in Iceland are disappearing.

To make matters worse, on one island off the south coast, fledgling birds - known as pufflings - land in the local town by mistake and are at risk of being killed.

But some young volunteers are coming to their rescue.

Video by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Jemma Cox.

