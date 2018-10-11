Nadal joins Majorca clean-up effort
Rafael Nadal joins Majorca clean-up effort

The tennis star joined locals cleaning up following torrential rainstorms that hit Majorca.

At least 12 people are now believed to have died.

Floodwaters tore down trees, swept numerous cars and trucks into piles of twisted metal and buried streets under mud.

Reporter: Gavin Lee

Camera: Juan Dominguez

  • 11 Oct 2018
