Ambassador 'concerned about Jamal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi ambassador to UK 'concerned'

The BBC's James Robbins questioned the Saudi ambassador to the UK about Jamal Khashoggi.

Mohammed bin Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said he was "concerned about Jamal, there is an ongoing investigation".

  • 11 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi