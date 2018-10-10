The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Media player
Jamal Khashoggi: What we know about the journalist's disappearance
Saudi journalist and government critic Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since 2 October.
He was last spotted entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey to collect documents to allow him to marry his fiancee. Turkish officials believe he has been killed.
Here's what we know about his disappearance so far.
10 Oct 2018
