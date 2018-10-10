Guide dog gets man thrown out of shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Guide dog gets French man thrown out of shop

Arthur Aumoite, 25, is partially sighted, and takes his guide dog Loya everywhere. He even carries a slip of paper with French accessibility laws printed on it.

But that didn't stop him being forcibly removed from a shop in Marseille after a scuffle with staff.

  • 10 Oct 2018