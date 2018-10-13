The village home to Novichok suspect
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The village home to Novichok suspect

Steve Rosenberg travels to Loyga, a tiny village in Russia, that's one of the Salisbury suspect's former home.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Oct 2018