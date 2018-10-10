The Russian village home to Novichok suspect

Video

According to website Bellingcat, one of the Salisbury poisoning suspects is a man called Alexander Mishkin - born in 1979, and from the village of Loyga in northern Russia. British officials do not dispute these claims.

He's one of two Russians suspected of being behind the attempted murder of Yulia and Sergei Skripal with Novichok nerve agent in March 2018.

Police linked the attack to another poisoning in June in which Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley were exposed to Novichok in nearby Amesbury, after handling a contaminated perfume dispenser. Ms Sturgess died in hospital in July.

Steve Rosenberg has been to Loyga to find out what people there make of it.