The aftermath of floods in Majorca

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The devastation following flash floods in Majorca.
At least six people have died in flooding on the Spanish island of Majorca. Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes.
Weather forecasters reported that eight inches of rain fell in just four hours.
-
10 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45812119/the-devastation-following-flash-floods-in-majorcaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window