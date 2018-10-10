The aftermath of floods in Majorca
Video

The devastation following flash floods in Majorca.

At least six people have died in flooding on the Spanish island of Majorca. Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes.

Weather forecasters reported that eight inches of rain fell in just four hours.

  • 10 Oct 2018
