CCTV footage shows missing Saudi writer
CCTV footage shows missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish TV has broadcast surveillance video showing the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than a week ago.

Turkish police believe Mr Khashoggi was murdered in the consulate. But Saudi Arabia insists that he came to no harm, and left the building safely after attending to some routine paperwork.

  • 10 Oct 2018
