Millions of euros have been set aside for post-Brexit inspections in the Irish budget.

Food safety, agricultural and customs inspectors are to be appointed in an effort to build "resilience" for when the UK leaves the EU in March.

Extra money has also been allocated by finance minister Paschal Donohoe to support small businesses training for the red tape they will encounter in trading with Britain.

