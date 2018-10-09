Female imam wants 'new narratives' on Islam

Video

Sherin Khankan became Scandinavia's first female imam when she opened the Mariam mosque in Copenhagen.

The mosque holds women only Friday prayers but also mixed gender meetings and worship at other times.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "I am here to create an alternative. I am here to serve a new generation of Muslims in Denmark and abroad who have some acute needs when it comes to Islam and how to practise Islam in the 21st Century."

