Four-legged pitch invasion

Dog invades football pitch during match
A dog provided extra entertainment for spectators when it ran on to a football pitch in Gori, Georgia during a match.
Players from Dila Gori and Torpedo Kutaisi tried to chase the animal off the pitch.
But the dog was ready to play.
08 Oct 2018
