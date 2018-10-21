'You shouldn't be afraid or panic': Seaweed farming in the Russian Arctic

Video

The seaweed-farming season in the Russian Arctic is coming to an end. It's tough work but it can be very lucrative.

Seaweed is used in medicines and cosmetics. On a good day it is possible to collect more than a ton of seaweed and farmers can make over $2,000 a month.

Filmed and edited by Maxim Lomakin. Produced by Ekaterina Venediktova.