Was Juncker mocking May's moves?
The president of the European commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, did a wiggle as he got on stage at an event in Brussels.
It came the week after Theresa May's Dancing Queen arrival on stage for her Conservative Party conference speech.
So was it just a coincidence or was it intentional?
08 Oct 2018
