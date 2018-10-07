Would you climb to the top?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Being at the top of a human tower isn't that unusual in Catalonia

People have been forming human towers or castell in Catalonia for years to reflect the idea of sticking together to achieve big things.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Oct 2018