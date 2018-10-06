Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian news channels react to hacking allegations
The US and UK have joined the Netherlands in blaming Russian spies for a series of cyber-plots worldwide.
Here's how Russian TV news channels reacted to the claims.
BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45767319/russian-news-channels-react-to-hacking-allegationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window