Cern scientist's comments 'are frightening'

Video

A senior scientist who said physics "was invented and built by men" has been suspended from working with the European nuclear research centre Cern.

Prof Alessandro Strumia, of Pisa University, who made the comments during a presentation organised by the group, defended his analysis.

But Dr Jess Wade, a post-doctorate researcher at Imperial College London who attended the talk, tells Victoria Derbyshire she fears such attitudes could harm women's careers.

