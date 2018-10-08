Chechen brothers criticised for becoming male models
Video

Brothers from Chechnya defy critics to become top models

Male modelling is frowned upon in Chechnya, a deeply conservative region of Russia.

Four Chechen brothers have defied their critics to model for some of the world's top fashion houses, but their contracts are slightly different from other models.

