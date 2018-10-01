The 80-year-old Instagram influencer
Video

Eileen Smith is fast becoming a fashion icon with more than 35,000 followers on Instagram.

But the glamorous granny says she "doesn't feel like a VIP" and is "just an 80-year-old woman who puts up a photograph and likes style".

