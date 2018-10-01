Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eileen Style Queen: The 80-year-old Instagram influencer
Eileen Smith is fast becoming a fashion icon with more than 35,000 followers on Instagram.
But the glamorous granny says she "doesn't feel like a VIP" and is "just an 80-year-old woman who puts up a photograph and likes style".
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45707050/eileen-style-queen-the-80-year-old-instagram-influencerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window