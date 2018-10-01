What happened to Catalonia? One year on
Catalan referendum: One year on

A year on from the illegal independence referendum that took place in Spain’s Catalonia region, the BBC's Gavin Lee has been speaking to some of the major players on both sides.

We look at the effect of the independence crisis, and ask what was achieved by activists in attempting to declare the north east region a separate state.

  • 01 Oct 2018
