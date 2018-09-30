'It's him... he was a military man'

Video

A woman has told the BBC she recognises one of the key suspects in the Salisbury attack as a military officer.

A BBC team travelled to the village of Beryozovka, some 5,000 miles east of Moscow, where Anatoliy Chepiga grew up.

The woman identified him immediately from photographs as a decorated "Hero of Russia".

Her assertion supports research by the Bellingcat online investigations team, which also identified Col Chepiga as one of the Salisbury suspects.

The man himself told Russian state TV he was Ruslan Boshirov, a civilian.

Russia denies any involvement in the Novichok nerve agent attack, in which former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on 4 March.