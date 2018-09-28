French wine merchant warns on Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
"Like sitting ducks": French wine merchant's Brexit warning
The UK buys up to a third of French wine exports and Bordeaux winemakers are concerned they may be hit by Brexit.
Wine merchant Lionel Labat said if the UK left the EU without a deal it would be terrible for Bordeaux, but not terminal.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45676901/like-sitting-ducks-french-wine-merchant-s-brexit-warningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window