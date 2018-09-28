Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nazi jibes and spying claims: Turkey and Germany's fractured friendship
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a state visit to Germany as the two Nato allies try to improve ties.
Since the 2016 coup attempt in the Turkey, relations between the countries have had some major ups and downs.
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45674389/nazi-jibes-and-spying-claims-turkey-and-germany-s-fractured-friendshipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window