Man runs towards plane

A passenger was pinned to the ground by police at Dublin Airport after running out of the terminal towards a plane and shouting at the pilot to wait.
The incident happened shortly before 07:00 local time on on Thursday.
Moments earlier, Irish man Patrick Kehoe, 23, was inside banging on a terminal window attempting to get the aircraft to wait.
He made it to the taxiing apron before he was arrested by police.
27 Sep 2018
