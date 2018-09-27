Man runs towards plane
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man runs towards plane

A passenger was pinned to the ground by police at Dublin Airport after running out of the terminal towards a plane and shouting at the pilot to wait.

The incident happened shortly before 07:00 local time on on Thursday.

Moments earlier, Irish man Patrick Kehoe, 23, was inside banging on a terminal window attempting to get the aircraft to wait.

He made it to the taxiing apron before he was arrested by police.

  • 27 Sep 2018