Sinkholes close Gaelic football grounds
Facilities at Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club have been badly damaged due to sinkholes that appeared overnight on Sunday.
The sinkholes are believed to have been caused by the partial collapse of a disused mine.
25 Sep 2018
